The International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) recently held an exclusive event to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC leadership across sectors.
“The international business potential backed by Israeli innovation, UAE’s visionary leadership and strategic partnership of both nations with India could be $110 billion by 2030,” said Ambassador Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Head of Mission Consulate of Israel to Dubai.
Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, Ambassador of the UAE to India and Founding Patron of IFIICC, said the UAE and India bilateral trade is projected to grow from $60 billion in 2020 to $100 billion by 2030. “UAE is a gateway to the world and this trilateral with India and Israel could benefit the world,” said AlBanna.
Discussing the Indian business community in the UAE, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, “the Indian business community in the country could significantly leverage the strengths of this trilateral to boost economic growth of all nations.”
“Innovation and collaboration can help usher in a new, post-pandemic era of sustainable economic growth,” said Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder and Chairperson.
Kamal Vachani, Honorary President of IFIICC in UAE and Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group said, “The innovation and economic prospects of this trilateral are endless.”
“International business through UAE in collaboration with India using Israeli Innovation will be the future,” said Ran Tuttnauer, Honorary President of IFIICC in Israel and Chairman of Israeli Manufacturers Council at Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI.