Intervening forcefully to halt the currency slide is not on agenda for now

The rupee needs some propping up... But for now, the central bank has got other priorities. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves are at a record and approaching the $500 billion mark, and yet, the rupee is Asia's worst performer over the past three months.

That's because the Reserve Bank of India doesn't seem to be in a mood to give the currency a free run even as most of its regional peers have rebounded from the virus-induced selloff. Indonesia's rupiah, the rupee's high-yielding counterpart, is leading the gains.

Analysts say the central bank is adding to reserves to guard against a likely downgrade in India's credit rating or to ensure a bigger transfer of surplus to the revenue-starved government. The RBI likely bought about $9 billion in the forex market in the four weeks ended May 29, according to Bloomberg Economics, pushing up reserves to a record $493.5 billion.

Dollar buying binge

"The rupee is unable to do it, inspite of the surge in capital inflows, due to the dollar buying spree from the central bank," said Anindya Banerjee, currency strategist at Kotak Securities Ltd. The mop up is sign that the RBI sees the inflows as temporary and prone to reversal if growth fails to pick up, he said.

The rupee has lost 2 per cent in the past three months, having hit a record low of 76.9088 per dollar in April. It closed little changed at 75.5950 on Wednesday.

India's equity markets have seen foreigners step up purchases, unfazed by Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of the nation's rating last week. They've poured $2.7 billion into stocks so far in June, the most among big Asian markets, on expectations that the economy may recover faster than expected as the government gradually lifts the world's biggest lockdown.

Separately, Reliance Industries Ltd. has strung together deals worth $13 billion for its Jio unit, and a series of share sales including a $1 billion offering by Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to boost inflows, helping add to India's reserves.

While Kotak's Banerjee expects the RBI to "maintain the run rate" in mopping up dollars, Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at India Forex Advisors Pvt., said the central bank is building a buffer to shield the economy from a cut in ratings and a spike in bad loans at lenders after the pandemic halted economic activity.

Rating downgrades

On June 1, Moody's cut the nation's rating to the lowest investment grade, putting it on par with S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings at a level above high-yield. Some strategists, including UBS Group AG, expect S&P and Fitch to change their outlook to negative from stable over the next couple of months.