India links UPI–UPU in Dubai to simplify cross-border payments for expats in UAE

New initiative promises faster, cheaper remittances for Indian expats and global users

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
India links UPI–UPU in Dubai to simplify cross-border payments for expats in UAE
IANS

Dubai: India took a major step today to ease cross-border money transfers, unveiling a new integration of payment portals in Dubai that promises faster, cheaper remittances for millions of Indian expats.

The project links India’s popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Universal Postal Union’s Interconnection Platform, creating a direct bridge between digital payments and the global postal network.

For Indian expats in the UAE—the second-largest remittance corridor to India—this could mean faster transfers, lower costs, and greater convenience when sending money home.

Lower remittance costs?

The initiative, developed jointly by India’s Department of Posts, NPCI International Payments Limited, and the Universal Postal Union, merges the reach of India’s postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

“The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better,” Scindia said.

For Indian residents in the UAE, the integration could significantly lower remittance costs while increasing speed and transparency for sending money back home. With India Post Payments Bank and digital infrastructure already reaching over 560 million accounts, the system promises easier access for migrant workers and small businesses.

$10 million commitment

Scindia announced India’s $10 million commitment to strengthen global postal technology, particularly for e-commerce and digital financial services. He also confirmed India’s candidature for two key UPU councils, signalling the country’s intent to lead in cross-border postal and digital finance.

“India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership. We believe in resilience, enabling interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity, addressing and logistics so that global commerce becomes seamless,” he added.

For UAE-based Indian expats, this development signals a new era of efficient, secure, and cost-effective remittances, strengthening the connection to family, business, and home.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
