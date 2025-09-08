For Indian residents in the UAE, the integration could significantly lower remittance costs while increasing speed and transparency for sending money back home. With India Post Payments Bank and digital infrastructure already reaching over 560 million accounts, the system promises easier access for migrant workers and small businesses.

“The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better,” Scindia said.

The initiative, developed jointly by India’s Department of Posts, NPCI International Payments Limited, and the Universal Postal Union, merges the reach of India’s postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

“India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership. We believe in resilience, enabling interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity, addressing and logistics so that global commerce becomes seamless,” he added.

Scindia announced India’s $10 million commitment to strengthen global postal technology, particularly for e-commerce and digital financial services. He also confirmed India’s candidature for two key UPU councils, signalling the country’s intent to lead in cross-border postal and digital finance.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.