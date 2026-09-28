India bank strike deferred: What changes for customers from September 28

September 28-30 bank strike deferred

Bank branches are expected to open normally from Monday

The UFBU and IBA will immediately form a joint high-level committee

The committee will examine the demand to make all Saturdays bank holidays

Banks currently remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays

The agreement does not introduce a five-day banking week yet

No deadline has been set for the committee to reach a decision

Talks will also begin on changes to the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers

Other pending issues from the March 8, 2024 discussions will also be taken up