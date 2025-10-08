IIHL Mauritius acquires full ownership of Sterling Bank in the Bahamas

The acquisition aligns with IIHL’s plan to expand internationally and strengthen its position in the global financial services industry. The company said it aims to leverage its experience in the Indian market and introduce advanced financial technologies and international products through its Bahamas-based banking arm.

IIHL, which has a net worth of US$1.26 billion as of August 2025, holds diversified investments across the banking, financial services, securities, and insurance sectors. The Mauritius-based entity promotes IndusInd Bank, India’s fifth-largest private sector bank with a business size exceeding US$86 billion and more than 6,100 touchpoints serving over 42 million customers.

The deal, made through IIHL’s wholly owned subsidiary IIHL (Capital) Mauritius, follows its earlier purchase of a 51% stake in September 2022. The remaining 49% equity acquisition gives IIHL complete control of the bank, which has now been renamed IIHL Bank & Trust Limited.

The transaction positions IIHL as an emerging global financial powerhouse with growing interests across banking, insurance, and asset management — strengthening its role as a key player in the international BFSI landscape.

“This milestone will ensure long-term sustainable growth and stability. We look forward to delivering greater value and enhanced services to clients under the IIHL brand,” he said.

“This acquisition enables IIHL to expand globally, combining our decades of experience with international best practices. It strengthens our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders and customers,” he said. “Together with our recent acquisitions, we are on track to reach a $50 billion global market capitalisation by 2030 in the BFSI sector.”

60% stake in Invesco Asset Management India, which manages assets of over $14.5 billion, with the transaction expected to close by the end of October 2025.

The purchase of Sterling Bank & Trust follows a series of acquisitions by IIHL to broaden its portfolio within the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) space. Recent deals include:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.