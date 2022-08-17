HSBC has appointed Julian Wentzel as Head of Global Banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. Subject to regulatory approval, he will take up the Dubai-based role from September 18, 2022.
Julian, who has more than 25 years of banking experience, will be transferring from London, where he is currently HSBC’s Head of Global Banking for the UK and International Europe.
Julian succeeds Gareth Thomas, who takes on the role of Chief Risk Officer for the bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.
Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Moss, Group Managing Director and Regional Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd, said: “Julian has extensive experience of delivering excellence for clients around the world and of leading high performing teams. He will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team as we continue to deliver on our Group’s growth strategy in this hugely important region.”
Commenting on his new role, Julian said: “The successes of our global banking team in the region have shown HSBC’s leadership in sustainable finance as well as demonstrate why we’re the ‘go-to’ investment bank for our international clients. It is thanks to our exceptional people and unrivalled network that we helped clients in the region to raise more than $19 billion from global investors last year and why we continue to lead the capital market league tables. This is a time of real opportunity for HSBC and our clients in the Middle East.”
As of December 31, 2021, HSBC’s assets in the MENAT region totaled $71 billion.