Dubai: The board of directors of Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has held its fifth meeting of 2019, chaired by Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDB.

Al Tayer welcomed the new members of the Board, who were appointed last month by the UAE Cabinet, and whom will be serving a three-year term. The Chairman of EDB thanked the efforts of both previous and current members in working towards implementing the goals of the Bank’s goals.

During the meeting, Younis Khouri was appointed as deputy chairman following a vote by the members of the board. Moreover, the board of directors established committees for the purpose of improving the bank’s systems and operations.

The establishment of the committees and vote were part of a wider agenda discussed at the meeting, which included making critical decisions relating to important areas of focus for the bank.

Furthermore, the members of the board reviewed the executive management’s reports, as well as a progress report focusing on the implementation of the strategy and previous decisions.

The board reiterated its commitment to deliver superior services which cater to EDB’s customer needs. The commitment extends to EDB’s home finance solutions being offered at competitive rates in line with its mandate to reduce financial burden on Emiratis.

By enabling Emirati families to build their homes, the bank’s strategy aims at contributing to enhancing social stability, family security and overall well-being across the nation.

Al Tayer expressed his appreciation for the board of directors in their achievements and working towards the goals of the UAE’s economic agenda, noting that EDB is positioned as a key partner in helping increase the contribution of SME’s to growing the Non-Oil Gross Domestic Product.