The Wall Street firm said on Wednesday that it earned $2.32 billion (Dh8.5 billion), or $6.04 a share, compared to a $2.14 billion loss in the same period a year ago. Like other banks, Goldman Sachs had to make an accounting adjustment to its books after the passage of the 2017 tax law, which required banks to write off billions of dollars in what are known as tax-deferred assets.