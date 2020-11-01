I would like to congratulate the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on reaching this milestone. I would also like to commend all the dedicated and hardworking people, who have helped make this a successful and well respected financial institution of the region. CBUAE has played a pivotal role in shaping the fiscal environment within the UAE. The rules and regulations that are governing the banking sector and financial institutions are considered to be of the highest standards worldwide. CBUAE has contributed towards raising all standards to maintain our country’s sturdy and reliable financial systems, which have enabled the economy to grow exponentially in a healthy atmosphere. Exchange houses in the UAE are considered one of the best in terms of the rules and regulations governing its operations under clear supervision. The new initiatives towards digital transformation will further accelerate the growth of the country’s knowledge-based economy. Given the spectrum of its reach, CBUAE will have an even greater role to play in the future and generate even more changes to the financial and economic environment of the UAE.