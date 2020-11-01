Congratulations to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on its 40th anniversary. Over the years, CBUAE has helped strengthen the UAE’s financial climate. Among other achievements, CBUAE has been a key participant in developing policies that promote financial stability, economic integration, and sustainable development and prosperity for the UAE. FERG’s partnership with CBUAE is one such successful collaboration. We wish CBUAE all the best for the coming years and look forward to working with them to find more common approaches and solutions for the financial services industry.
- Mohamed Al Ansari, Chairman, FERG
I would like to congratulate the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on reaching this milestone. I would also like to commend all the dedicated and hardworking people, who have helped make this a successful and well respected financial institution of the region. CBUAE has played a pivotal role in shaping the fiscal environment within the UAE. The rules and regulations that are governing the banking sector and financial institutions are considered to be of the highest standards worldwide. CBUAE has contributed towards raising all standards to maintain our country’s sturdy and reliable financial systems, which have enabled the economy to grow exponentially in a healthy atmosphere. Exchange houses in the UAE are considered one of the best in terms of the rules and regulations governing its operations under clear supervision. The new initiatives towards digital transformation will further accelerate the growth of the country’s knowledge-based economy. Given the spectrum of its reach, CBUAE will have an even greater role to play in the future and generate even more changes to the financial and economic environment of the UAE.
- Osama Al Rahma, Vice-Chairman, FERG
Over the past four decades, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has contributed immensely to the sustainable economic growth and financial stability of the UAE. It is an honour for us at FERG to partner with such an integral institution of our nation. As the increasingly interconnected global economy generates continued growth in trade and capital flows, we are confident that CBUAE’s efforts to further improve monetary policy, financial deepening and macro-prudential measures will strengthen the overall payments ecosystem, in line with the changing times.
- Adeeb Ahamed, Secretary, FERG
The evolution and transformation of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), from its early years as the Currency Board that first issued the UAE dirham, to being the institution that has gone on to promote financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the UAE's financial system is quite the journey. The outreach of CBUAE has helped the growth of business, protected consumers, and enhanced the UAE economy. We want to congratulate CBUAE, its Board of Directors, and all those who have contributed in various ways to enable them to play its role within the economy over the last four decades.
- Antony Jos, Joint Treasurer, FERG
"Through effective regulation and constructive supervision of the financial services sector, well capitalised banks with local deposits, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has made our economy more independent in relation with movements in the region as well as globally. On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, I would like to congratulate the Board of Directors of CBUAE for being a driving force of our economy. CBUAE will continue to remain the diverse and much-respected platform with resilient AML/CFT compliance framework for all financial matters in the UAE − promoting the voice of our nation across the range of policymaking, finance and efficacious central banking.”
- Rajiv Raipancholia, Treasurer, FERG
"On the occasion of the Central Bank of the UAE’s 40th anniversary, I’d like to offer my congratulations to CBUAE’s Board of Directors. The depth and breadth of CBUAE’s initiatives have helped advance the financial and capital market, as well as enhance the macroeconomic and monetary policies of the UAE. At FERG, we have been working with CBUAE since our inception, and I look forward to continuing our strong partnership. I am confident that CBUAE will continue to go from strength to strength over the coming decades.”
- Shamil.K.P, Administration Manager, FERG