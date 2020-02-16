A First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) branch. The UAE’s largest bank has issued bonds worth over Dh3 billion via two separate public issuances in three days. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank has issued bonds worth over Dh3 billion via two separate public issuances in three days, marking its first ever Sterling bond and first Kangaroo bond since 2014.

FAB issued its inaugural three-year GBP 450 million (Dh2.15 billion equivalent) fixed rate bond, under its $15 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. This marks the first and largest ever Financial Institution GBP issuance from the region. The book was 2.8 times oversubscribed with strong participation from high quality UK investors. The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The bank also raised AUD350 million (Dh860 million equivalent) through a Kangaroo issuance. The five-year floating-rate notes were priced at 110 basis points over the three-month bank bill swap rate (BBSW) and issued under its AUD2 billion Debt Issuance Programme. This marks FAB’s return to the Australian dollar market for the first time since 2014. The bond will be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

“FAB’s ability to tap both the UK and Australian markets in the same week underlines the success of FAB’s funding strategy, with our first Sterling bond representing another significant milestone for the bank,” siad André Sayegh, Deputy Group CEO and Group Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB),

Both transactions are aimed at the bank’s strategy to diversify its investor base whilst raising cost-effective liquidity and funding.

“The strong levels of demand demonstrate the trust and confidence that global investors place in FAB, which is underpinned by our solid fundamentals, diversified funding base, robust liquidity, and market-leading credit profile and ratings,” said Sayegh.