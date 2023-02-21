First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) announced the appointment of Michel Longhini as Group Head of Global Private Banking and member of the company’s Executive Committee, on Tuesday.
In this role, Michel will focus on strengthening FAB’s private banking proposition, while driving growth in key areas of the Private Banking business and across its international footprint.
Michel joins FAB from Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was the CEO of Private Banking. Prior to this role, he was the CEO of Private Banking at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP SA) in Geneva, where he contributed to the bank’s growth in Asian markets, Switzerland and the UAE.
During his banking career, Michel held senior leadership roles of increasing responsibilities at BNP Paribas. He graduated from the Emlyon Business School in Lyon, France.