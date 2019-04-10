Bank to offload half of its shareholding in the payments company

Dubai: Emirates NBD will get a total of 554.5 million (About Dh2.65 billion) from the sale of shares in the Network International, a leading regional payments solutions company.

The bank has confirmed the sale of 127,474,500 ordinary shares from its shareholding in Network International through a secondary listing of Network International’s shares on the London Stock Exchange and to MasterCard as a part of the cornerstone investment at an offer price of 435 Pence per share.