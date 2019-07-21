Emirates NBD Head Office at Baniyas street in Dubai. The largest Dubai-based bank announced its expansion plans in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates NBD on Sunday announced plans for further expansion in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), following approval from SAMA (The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority) to open 20 additional branches in the Kingdom.

Emirates NBD currently operates four full-fledged branches across the Kingdom’s key regions with two branches in Riyadh, a branch in Jeddah and in the Eastern province in Khobar, providing a full offering to Saudi-based individual and businesses, including retail, private, business and wholesale banking. KSA marks the bank’s largest geographical presence outside its significant network in the UAE and Egypt.

“Our imminent expansion plans reflect our commitment to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030. We are grateful to receive SAMA’s support as we continue to invest in the Kingdom. We aim to continue to serve and support the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses through our robust and growing presence in the Kingdom,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD.

Emirates NBD’s full-fledged offering in KSA includes retail banking, wealth management services and trade finance, in addition to corporate finance advisory and project and syndicated finance through the bank’s investment banking arm, Emirates NBD Capital KSA. The bank’s branches incorporate