The new Hi Tech Emirates NBD Emirates Towers Branch, at the Emirates Towers, Dubai. A number of Emirates NBD customers complained on Sunday on social media that they are facing problems with accessing their bank accounts through digital channels such as online banking and mobile banking. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News archives
Dubai: Emirates NBD said on Wednesday that it has restored its digital banking services following some disruptions earlier this week.

“As previously communicated, Emirates NBD has undertaken an important system upgrade of its core banking platform.I would like to update that our teams have resolved issues and have restored digital banking services across all channels," Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD said in a statement.

The bank had notified its customers on Wednesday, August 5 that customers would face service disruptions on their online and mobile banking services on Friday August 7, 2 am to 11 pm due to an upgrade of systems.

The bank on Sunday acknowledged teething issues with the upgrade process and apologized to the customers for the inconvenience caused.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to improve service performance as more customers access our digital banking platforms. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to the service interruption and remain committed to addressing their concerns,” said Qassem.