Dubai: Emirates NBD said on Wednesday that it has restored its digital banking services following some disruptions earlier this week.
“As previously communicated, Emirates NBD has undertaken an important system upgrade of its core banking platform.I would like to update that our teams have resolved issues and have restored digital banking services across all channels," Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD said in a statement.
A number of Emirates NBD customers complained on Sunday on social media that they are facing problems with accessing their bank accounts through digital channels such as online banking and mobile banking.
The bank had notified its customers on Wednesday, August 5 that customers would face service disruptions on their online and mobile banking services on Friday August 7, 2 am to 11 pm due to an upgrade of systems.
Read more
- COVID-19 impact: UAE’s credit demand takes a hit in second quarter of 2020
- Emirates NBD reports Dh4.1b first-half 2020 net profit, down 45% year-on-year
- UAE banks set for more job cuts, profit decline
- Coronavirus: Emirates NBD to lay off 800 staff
- Emirates NBD’s capital issuance creates more buffer against impairments
The bank on Sunday acknowledged teething issues with the upgrade process and apologized to the customers for the inconvenience caused.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to improve service performance as more customers access our digital banking platforms. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to the service interruption and remain committed to addressing their concerns,” said Qassem.