Dubai: A number of Emirates NBD customers complained on Sunday on social media that they are facing problems with accessing their bank accounts through digital channels such as online banking and mobile banking.
The bank had notified its customers on Wednesday, August 5 that customers would face service disruptions on their online and mobile banking services on Friday August 7, 2 am to 11 pm due to an upgrade of systems.
Read more
- COVID-19 impact: UAE’s credit demand takes a hit in second quarter of 2020
- Emirates NBD reports Dh4.1b first-half 2020 net profit, down 45% year-on-year
- UAE banks set for more job cuts, profit decline
- Coronavirus: Emirates NBD to lay off 800 staff
- Emirates NBD’s capital issuance creates more buffer against impairments
Customers have been experiencing service disruptions on Saturday and Sunday.
The bank on Sunday acknowledged teething issues with the upgrade process and apologized to the customers for the inconvenience caused.
“We sincerely regret the delay and apologize for the inconvenience due to the teething issues in the planned upgrade of our core banking system to provide a better and safer banking experience,” Emirates NBD said in a tweet.
The bank said it has identified the problems and are in the process of resolving it at the earliest.
“Our teams have identified the issues and are working hard to resolve these at the earliest. Please note that customers can continue to use their Emirates NBD debit and credit cards, withdraw cash from any of our ATMs, transact at any shopping outlet and continue making online purchases. Our branches are operational and available to service your banking needs. We would like to thank all our customers for their patience as we work to restore uninterrupted online and mobile banking services that should be available soon,” the bank said.