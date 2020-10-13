How can you access funds in your UAE bank account and request for its closure if you are unable to return to the Emirates?
Emirates NBD Asset Management has launched three funds, with minimum investments set at $1,000. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Dubai: Emirates NBD Asset Management has launched three multi-asset funds, including one for the risk-averse investor. Allocation into the funds across global markets will be determined by both a long-term framework, aimed at protecting capital for three, five and seven years, respectively.

The portfolios will be invested in best-in-class funds carefully selected by a dedicated team. The three funds are named 'Emirates Signature Cautious Fund', 'Emirates Signature Moderate Fund' and 'Emirates Signature Aggressive Fund', reflecting their respective time horizon and designed for three distinct investors’ profiles.

The funds' promoter targets a "wide audience", by keeping a minimum investment of $1,000 and daily liquidity. They will be managed from Dubai.

Multi-currency
The three funds - Emirates Signature Cautious Fund, Emirates Signature Moderate Fund and Emirates Signature Aggressive Fund - will be available in dirham, euro and US dollars.

Maurice Gravier, Chief Investment Officer of Emirates NBD, said: “The challenges of 2020 only confirm the golden investment rule: global diversification, constant adaptation and virtuosity in selection make a difference. We combine all our investment expertise and passion in ready-built, accessible portfolios for our clients."

The funds are domiciled in the well regulated jurisdiction of Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management. In addition to the dual regulatory oversight, the funds are also subject to Emirates NBD Asset Management’s internal controls.