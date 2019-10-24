Noor Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Dh595 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Noor Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Dh595 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 up 12 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Noor Bank’s revenue increased six per cent year on year, with strong contributions from non-funded income, generated through diversified performance across business lines in accordance with 2019 growth plans. Continued discipline in expense management resulted in one per cent reduction over the corresponding period in 2018, leading to a substantial improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 32.9 per cent.

“Our strong returns against the backdrop of a challenging global environment are underpinned by our robust balance sheet and diversified performance across our businesses. Disciplined cost management and de-risking of certain parts of the business have significantly contributed to the surge in net profit with an improved cost-to-income ratio. The stable impaired financing ratio and high provision coverage are a testament to the enhanced quality of our financing book,” said John Iossifidis, CEO of Noor Bank.

Noor Bank achieved a 15.2 per cent annualised return on shareholders’ equity. Reinforcing the strong performance, customer financing was up by two per cent while customer deposits were maintained at September 2018 levels.