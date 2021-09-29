Dubai: Network International, the UAE’s home-grown international payments firm, struck a deal to acquire DPO Group (DPO), an online payments platform across Africa, for $291.3 million.
The company also unveiled its new strategic vision and outlined its ambition to be the fastest-growing and most innovative customer centric payments company in the Middle East and Africa.
The new strategy will ensure that Network is able to help businesses to simplifying payments through faster digital onboarding, technology advancements and becoming the e-commerce champion in the region.
As a result of the new strategy and our enviable position in structurally attractive growth markets across the Middle East and Africa, we now expect to deliver significantly accelerated revenue growth of over 20 per cent per annum in the medium term
Through this acquisiotion, Network will benefit from greater payments services coverage with access to DPO’s well established merchant network of over 60,000 SME and global enterprises, in 21 countries across Africa. The transaction also unlocks significant synergies across both companies, with Network gaining access to DPO’s unique and innovative online payment solutions; and DPO benefiting from Network’s strengths in face-to-face payments and its higher transaction authorisation rates.
DPO acquisition
Network will launch ‘DPO Pay’ in the UAE, a cost effective and convenient, end-to-end online payment solution for SMEs, which will include value-added services such as the ability to set up an online store and host a secure, trusted payment page that is mobile optimised, enabling payment via any device.