Dubai: The UAE based Mashreq Bank has launched an active Application Programming Interface (API) developer portal, allowing developers to consume Mashreq’s APIs for use on their own applications. Mashreq thus becomes the first regional bank to do so with its API.
An API is a set of defined rules that explain how computers and apps communicate with one another. “APIs are at the heart of today’s digital revolution and have transformed the traditional customer experience across the world,” said Fernando Morillo, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head of Retail Banking, at Mashreq Bank. “Signing up to the Mashreq API Developer Portal will allow users to browse our available API products, and encourage development, engagement, and API innovation - these provide a crucial environment for the advancement of the digital economy and in transforming the digital banking landscape in the UAE.”
Mashreq’s first flagship API product is NEOBiz Connect, which gives licensing authorities the capability to allow a customer to send a full NEOBiz application directly from their own digital platform - in one click. “Mashreq will be the first bank in the region to have an active API platform that will enhance the user experience in innovative ways,” said Vikas Thapar, Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz. “With NeoBiz Connect, opening a business banking account with Mashreq will be fast and seamless.”