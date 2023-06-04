Dubai: Dubai lender Dubai Islamic Bank launched ‘DIB alt’, a digital umbrella brand to house all of the bank’s digital offerings and capabilities under one roof, on Sunday.
“DIB ‘alt’ is a full-service transformative digital banking experience that is set to enhance the banking experience for DIB’s customers by many folds, providing them access to a range of digital services and products with ease”, and brings together more than 135 digital services via the DIB Mobile App, Online Banking, WhatsApp, and ATMs, the bank said in a statement.
The service enables customers to open a bank account in minutes, apply for personal finance or credit cards, remit money locally or internationally, make payments, and much more.
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB, said: “To remain digitally intelligent in today’s rapidly evolving world where technology is transforming industries and customer expectations are on the rise, a similar revolution is needed in the financial ecosystem to stay relevant. That is where DIB alt comes in - a simplified banking experience consolidating all digital capabilities of DIB under one umbrella brand. So, what does that mean for our customers? Going forward, all channels that are digitally enabled and products and services that are digitally fulfilled will fall within DIB alt.”
“DIB ‘alt’ embodies a transformative leap towards digitalization, strongly supported by our customer-centric approach whilst aligning with the UAE’s vision for an advanced digital landscape.”