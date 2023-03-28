Dubai: Eureeca, one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms, is building the first democratise digital investment banking through an expanded online platform and soon-to-be-launched app.
The Dubai-headquartered company has upgraded its position and outlined a strategy which aims to see the company building a digital investment bank that will include features allowing secondary market trading as well as various investment banking products designed for both large institutional and small individual investors.
The platform, and the soon-to-be-launched app, will allow people to invest in growth and pre-IPO companies, partake in institutional and crowdfunding capital raising, and own shares in potential future unicorns.
“Since launching, we have successfully funded companies from the UAE, Malaysia, the UK, and Europe,” said Sam Quawasmi, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca. “Eureeca is now in its second phase of growth.”
“We are aggressively pursuing geographical and product expansion through acquisitions and adding new services and products to support our vision,” added Quawasmi.
Eureeca allows investors to build a portfolio of potentially high-yielding and vetted companies from several markets, industries and sizes, diversifying their risk exposure and maximising return. Equally, Eureeca matches founders with institutional and individual investors that add value based on the companies’ strategic requirements and expansion plans.