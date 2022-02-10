Doha Bank recorded a slight increase in net profit during the year 2021, to reach QR 703.774 million Qatari riyals, up 0.10 per cent compared to 703.024 million riyals in the previous year.
A statement issued by the bank, published on Qatar Stock Exchange website, said that the profit per share of Doha Bank amounted to QR0.16, unchanged from the same period last year.
Net interest income grew by 11.4 per cent compared to the previous year to reach QR2.6 billion.
Net operating income stood at QR3.1 billion, up 5.8 per cent compared to the previous year.