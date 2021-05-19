Dubai: DIFC FinTech Hive, the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continues to build on its leadership in driving the Future of Finance with a new virtual format for its highly successful FinTech Accelerator programme this year.
The FinTech Accelerator 2021 will be run as a hybrid format this year, opening up participation to FinTech startups from around the world that are looking to access Middle East markets as well as benefit from DIFC’s position as a global financial hub.
Bringing together the community of the region’s leading financial services companies, such as banks, investment and insurance firms, the FinTech Accelerator 2021 will pair participating FinTechs with industry partners, enabling them to work flexibly in order to unlock new growth opportunities. Benefits include workshops, marketing and PR exposure, networking, partnerships and access to the DIFC’s regulatory sandbox through its Innovation Testing License. Participants will also have the opportunity to pitch their businesses to key stakeholders and investors, including the DIFC’s own USD$100 million FinTech Fund.
“This year, we are taking the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator to the next level, with a hybrid approach programme, designed to attract world-class innovation in finance. In seeking out the best startups globally – which also match our industry partners’ priorities and needs – we are focused on maximizing the Accelerator’s impact and success in driving the Future of Finance, Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive.