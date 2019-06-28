The layoffs would probably take place over more than a year

Frankkfurt. Deutsche Bank AG is considering cutting 15,000 to 20,000 jobs, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The layoffs would probably take place over more than a year and would spread across regions and businesses, the Journal said.

Top-level talks about the restructuring took place on Thursday and Friday, but no final decisions have been made, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank is completing a plan that may eliminate hundreds of positions in equities trading and research, as well as derivatives trading, as part of a broad restructuring, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told Reuters last week that the bank plans to cut the size of its US equities business, leaving only a skeleton operation in place to service corporate and high-net-worth clients.

Members of Deutsche’s supervisory board discussed those plans on a call earlier this month and agreed that large-scale cuts were necessary in the bank’s US equities and rates trading businesses, Reuters reported, citing the sources.