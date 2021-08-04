A handful of Saudi Riyal banknotes Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: The value ofloans taken in Saudi Arabia in the first and second quarters grew 106 times compared to the same period last year, local media reported.

Loans reached 14.6 billion riyals at the end of the second quarter, compared to only SR118 million at the end of the same period of 2020, at the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak.

On a quarterly basis, loans related to real estate repair and improvement, autos, personal transportation and health care all decreased, while loans for furniture, durable goods, education, tourism and travel increased.

According to the monthly data of the Saudi Central Bank, the value of cumulative consumer loans at the end of the second quarter of this year amounted to 394.183 billion riyals, the highest level since the end of 2016, and an increase on an annual basis equivalent to 58.412 billion riyals, a growth rate of 17.4 per cent compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, which reached 335,771 billion riyals at the end of the second quarter of last year.

At the end of the second quarter of this year, the value of net consumer loans recorded the highest value since the end of the third quarter of last year, which witnessed the easing of restrictions and measures to combat the coronavirus and the recovery of the purchasing movement, and net loans amounted to 16.487 billion riyals at the end of the period.