Dubai: Companies in the UAE are implementing operational changes to become more resilient following the challenges they faced from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to an HSBC study,

HSBC’s new Navigator report, ‘Building Back Better’, draws from a survey of over 2,600 companies in 14 countries and territories, including 100 companies in the UAE.

The report shows that many firms in the UAE (79 per cent) were strongly impacted by COVID-19, compared to 72 per cent in all markets. The UAE was the second highest market, after India, feeling the impact ‘very strongly’ (42 per cent).

“The COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a catalyst for change at many UAE businesses and altering the way they work. UAE businesses have always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we are seeing that come through in how they are adapting to new ways of working and in how they are accelerating transformational plans,” said Daniel Howlett, HSBC’s Regional Head of Commercial Banking, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

While a significant 18 per cent of respondents said they are agile enough to remain stable more than half (51 per cent) said they are strong by but have had to make a number of adjustments to withstand the impact.

One-fourth (25 per cent) said they have been challenged but expects to survive. While 5 per cent of firms participated in the survey said they will need significant changes to survive, only 1 per cent feel that their long-term survival is threatened.

“It is vital that the UAE private sector pushes ahead with efforts to make their businesses more agile and more resilient,” Howlett.

Focus on supply chains

For many UAE businesses, their supply chains have come into focus over the last few months. Nearly three-fourths (72 per cent of surveyed companies in the UAE said they intend to increase measures to ensure the security of their supply chains over the next one to two years (compared to 67 per cent in all markets), with the most important measure being to identify and secure critical suppliers (38 per cent).

Around a third of UAE businesses (32 per cent) are considering reviewing their supply chain partners’ ability to weather future uncertainty, while 30 per cent are considering diversifying their suppliers so they can work with more providers.

The report showed collaboration among companies has helped sustain operations during the crisis, businesses see a number of challenges ahead as they seek to build resilience over the next six months. Employee morale was the top barrier to build resilience in the UAE, with almost half (47 per cent) viewing it as a major concern – this is particularly pronounced at international operators (61 per cent). The next most prominently cited barriers were maintaining sufficient cash flow (36 per cent) and external factors beyond their control (35 per cent).

Technology and sustainability

The crisis has also forced many businesses to rethink their technology investment strategy, with 66 per cent of businesses in the UAE strongly agreeing that times of adversity showcase how technology can be better leveraged to enhance or improve how they work. Investing in technology is what many UAE companies (64 per cent) plan to do over the next five years while a quarter of businesses view it as a top priority.