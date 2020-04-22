An HSBC branch in New York. The London-based bank has warned of higher provisions. Image Credit: Bloomberg News

London: European bank stocks are trading close their steepest-ever discount to US rivals and early signals show that first-quarter earnings may only reinforce the gap.

The continent’s lenders, already in a tough spot before the coronavirus outbreak hit, are likely to detail more worrying news for their embattled investors. In Germany, Deutsche Bank AG may have seen credit trading weigh on its markets revenue while Commerzbank AG probably started to set aside more funds for troubled loans. HSBC Holdings Plc warned of higher provisions, and French bank BNP Paribas has already takin a trading hit.

Italian banks are confronting the prospect a resurgence of troubled loans after spending years decade cleaning up their balance sheets. Switzerland’s big wealth managers may prove an exception, with UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG already indicating that earnings will rise.

Average prices of European bank stocks compared with their book value are at 50% of U.S. levels, the lowest since a record 48% was reached in 2012 at the height of Europe’s debt crisis.

The continent’s banks are set to report on a period hit by lockdowns that have devastated their corporate clients’ income and whipsawed markets, with uncertainties remaning over the duration of the crisis and the level of government assistance that will be given.

The Deutsche Bank building in New York. banks are set to report on a period hit by lockdowns that have devastated their corporate clients’ income and whipsawed markets, with uncertainties.

Provisions for future bad loans will be a major focus after many of the biggest U.S. lenders set aside billions of dollars in the first quarter. European banks are set to report comparatively small increases in loan loss reserves, Bloomberg reported last week, citing senior bankers and regulators.

Here’s an overview of how various banking businesses may have fared in the first three months of the year.

Corporate banking

The disruption of global supply chains could hurt banks focused on financing companies and trade. Commerzbank will more than double the amount of funds it sets aside for troubled loans this quarter from the same period last year while UniCredit SpA will record a 55% increase, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s a far smaller jump than at U.S. banks, but provisions will probably continue to rise later this year. On the revenue side, the issuance of new loans probably stalled in March although the effect of companies tapping existing credit lines may “flatter” lending income at banks, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Rates and currencies

One bright spot is that swings in the price of sovereign bonds and currencies usually force investors to tap banks for hedging services. That’s why a communication misstep by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and the subsequent roller coaster ride for government notes could be a good thing for banks’ revenue. The focus will be on firms like BNP Paribas, which touted market share gains in rates last year. The volatility could also help Deutsche Bank, one of the world’s biggest currency traders, although analysts only expect a small increase overall in fixed-income trading revenue, compared with a 31% jump at the biggest U.S. banks.

Credit trading

Corporate bond markets had some of their worst weeks since the financial crisis, with droughts of liquidity from late February into March. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the most exposed banks in Europe to leveraged loans, meaning they’re at risk of being been forced to take losses on debt they invested in or held to facilitate trading for clients, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts. Credit Suisse said last month that its overall trading revenue was higher than a year earlier. Oil companies have also suffered from a plunge in the price of crude, which could spell trouble for lenders that are more exposed to the sector such as France’s Natixis SA and Credit Agricole SA.

A Unicredit branch in Milan. Italian banks are confronting the prospect a resurgence of troubled loans after spending years decade cleaning up their balance sheets.

Equities

Stock market brokers were busy in the quarter as investors jettisoned their holdings. While several banks stand to benefit from that level of activity, investors will probably be more focused on the performance in the more complex business of equity derivatives, where SocGen and BNP Paribas are leaders. BNP Paribas lost an estimated 200 million euros ($219 million) when trades went awry in areas including dividend futures and structured products, Bloomberg reported earlier this month citing people familiar with the matter.

Origination and advisory

Companies raised a record of at least $752 billion in bond markets around the world last quarter to build cash buffers as the threat of recession grows. While U.S. banks dominate that business, the trend augurs well for Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and HSBC Holdings Plc, which were in the top 10 in the first quarter. The picture is a lot less rosy for equity issuance, where volumes declined. Credit Suisse and UBS had the highest ranks among European banks in the business. The deep freeze in mergers and acquisitions has deal makers pitching themselves as restructuring experts to open up a source of revenue once companies run into trouble.

Wealth management

The turmoil has given affluent individuals a reason to reassess their portfolios or make opportunistic purchases. That helped wealth management, which is dominated by UBS and Credit Suisse. The latter said on March 19 that private banking was ahead of the year-earlier period thanks to higher transaction revenue. UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti told Bloomberg TV on April 9 that his firm saw “new demand” for loans in its wealth management business. Still, analysts at Barclays recently cut their estimates for how much the two firms stand to earn in private banking in coming years to reflect lower market levels.

Retail banking