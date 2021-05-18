Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Tuesday imposed an administrative sanction on S&S Brokerage House operating in the UAE.
"S&S Brokerage House has ceased to carry on one or more of its licensed financial activities for a period exceeding one year. Accordingly, the CBUAE has decided to revoke their license and strike their name off the register. The time limit for appeals has expired on 9 May 2021 and the Central Bank’s procedures have been concluded," the CBUAE said in a statement.
As the supervisory authority of brokerage firms operating in the UAE, the CBUAE is committed ensures all brokerages abide by UAE laws and the regulations and standards issued by the CBUAE, in an effort to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the of the business of brokerages.