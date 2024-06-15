Abu Dhabi: The value of gold reserves of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) reached Dh19.615 billion by the end of March 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.6 per cent from Dh17.41 billion in March 2023.
The apex bank, in its latest figures released on Friday, showed that gold reserves increased by 9.8 per cent on a monthly basis from Dh17.86 billion in February 2024.
The UAE's gold reserves have significantly grown over the past years from Dh4.044 billion at the end of 2019, and Dh1.134 billion in 2018.