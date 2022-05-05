London: The Bank of England raised interest rates to its highest since 2009 at 1 per cent on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10 per cent, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession.

The BoE’s nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise from 0.75 per cent. But Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25 per cent to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a more dovish 8-1 vote to raise rates to 1 per cent, with one policymaker opposing a hike.

Central banks around the world are scrambling to cope with the surge in inflation that they once described as transitory when it began with the reopening of the global economy, before Russia’s attack on Ukraine sent energy prices spiralling.

The BoE said it was also worried about the impact of China’s COVID-19 lockdown policies which threaten to hit supply chains again and add to the inflation pressure.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised rates by half a percentage point to a range of 0.75-1.0 per cent, its biggest increase since 2000, and Fed chair Jay Powell said further 50 basis-point hikes were on the table for the next two meetings.

The BoE’s move represented its fourth consecutive rate hike since December - the fastest increase in borrowing costs in 25 years - and it hardened its message about further increases, despite its worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

The BoE said most policymakers believed “some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months”.

It dropped the word “modest” to describe the scale of rate hikes ahead.

A split emerged in the Monetary Policy Committee with two members saying the guidance was too strong, given the risks to growth.

British consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 7 per cent in March, more than triple the BoE’s 2 per cent target, and the central bank revised up its forecasts for price growth to show it peaking above 10 per cent in the last three months of this year.

It had previously said it expected inflation to peak at about 8 per cent in April.

The BoE said inflation in Britain would peak later than in other big advanced economies due to Britain’s cap on household energy tariffs, which saw tariffs jump 54 per cent in April and which the BoE thinks will rise a further 40 per cent in October.

Real post-tax household disposable income - a measure of living standards - is forecast to fall 1.75 per cent this year, the biggest calendar-year drop since 2011 and the second-biggest since the BoE’s records began in the 1960s.

The BoE kept its forecast for economic growth this year at 3.75 per cent, but slashed its forecast for 2023 to show a contraction of 0.25 per cent from a previous estimate of 1.25 per cent growth. It cut its growth projection for 2024 to 0.25 per cent from a previous 1.0 per cent.

While growth in the first quarter of this year has been stronger than the BoE predicted, it expects the economy to stagnate in the second quarter, due to an extra public holiday and reduced COVID testing, and a nearly 1 per cent fall in GDP in the final quarter after the next increase in energy prices kicks in.

Those forecasts were based on bets in financial markets that the BoE would increase interest rates to about 2.5 per cent by the middle of next year and the central bank signalled that was probably too much.

It said it expected inflation would fall to 1.3 per cent in three years’ time, the biggest undershoot relative to its 2 per cent target since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, after unemployment rises and the cost-of-living squeeze hits the economy.

The BoE also said it would work on a plan for starting the sale of government bonds that it has bought since the global financial crisis a decade ago, which currently stand at just under 850 billion pounds.