Dubai: Bahrain's asset management company Investcorp has launched a new platform dedicated to emerging 'fintech' opportunities.
Investcorp iPartners, as it will be known, will allow investors to browse, assess and invest in Investcorp’s private equity, real estate and other alternative investment offerings online. Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp, said: “While we continue to expand our institutional investor base, Investcorp iPartners will solidify the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth investor franchise and expand our reach into the underpenetrated private wealth market globally in partnership with distributor banks.
"Global alternative investment distribution powered by fintech is underpinned by favorable regulatory, commercial and technological trends," said Abdul Rahim Saad, Head of Global Partnerships at Investcorp.
"Regulators democratizing access to wealth creation opportunities; private investors and distributor banks allocating more capital to alternative investments; and technological advancement enabling asset managers to penetrate this attractive market segment in a more efficient and user-friendly manner than ever before.”
"iPartners further enhances our high-touch client servicing approach which continues to be a cornerstone of our business model and corporate culture.”
The platform was developed in collaboration with iCapital Network, a fintech entity.