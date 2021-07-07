Dubai: Al Maryah Community Bank received its final approval from the UAE Central Bank and announces the availability of its banking products and services to the community.
“We would like to sincerely thank the UAE Central Bank and express our gratitude for their faith and trust in our community efforts and granting the banking license to Al Maryah Community Bank, in line with the UAE leaders’ initiatives and vision for providing integrated digital services that reach customers wherever they are and at any time. Our vision is to serve the community,” said Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman.
Al Maryah Community Bank has launched its digital banking app designed for customers to start creating their current and savings accounts and become part of the digital banking revolution. Customers can now download the app (Mbank UAE) from the App store and Google Play
“We are embarking on a very ambitious journey that will get the UAE community even closer through our AI-powered technology and fully integrated digital platform, that is at the heart of our dynamic and tech savvy organizational culture. The unique feature we bring to the table is the concept of co-creation whereby we will assess customer anticipation through our AI, and we will work towards making it a reality,” said Mohammed Wassim, CEO of the bank.