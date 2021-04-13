Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has granted the first license for an all-digital bank.
The Al Maryah Community Bank, as the new entity is known, said it will be the “first specialized digital bank to serve the UAE community”. Customers can “seamlessly” open accounts and “experience a whole lot of smart banking services built on AI powered technology integrated with UAE Government’s Smart Services”.
The focus will be on supporting individuals and small businesses, the new entity said. The announcement comes just a day after Mohammed Alabbar said he’s chairing a new all-digital bank Zand, and which is awaiting final regulatory approvals.
"I believe this initiative will effectively contribute to meeting the needs of customers by employing a group of specialized financial experts who will work to improve the financial capacities of individuals and SMEs in a scalable and easy way through the smart application that will be launched soon,” said Tarek Ahmed Al Masoud, Chairman.
Another digital-only bank will be launched in Abu Dhabi, this one from ADQ, the holding company for the Kizad free zone, AD Ports, etc. The bank will have an initial capitalisation of Dh2 billion. The license was acquired from First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).