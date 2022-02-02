Abu Dhabi: Al Hilal Bank, a subsidiary of ADCB Group, has announced the launch of a lifestyle-focused “super app” that offers a wide range of banking and non-financial services tailored to families and their children.
Launched in tandem with a new visual identity for the organization, which will now be known simply as “Al Hilal”, the platform is designed to provide a fresh customer experience.
The app forms the core of Al Hilal’s new offering, combining access to financial products and services with a diverse digital marketplace, through a wide range of partnerships.
The Al Hilal super app allows customers to open current and savings accounts for themselves and their children, as well as manage payments and other banking services. Registration also opens the door to a wide choice of non-banking products and services, personalized to individual lifestyle preferences, along with the opportunity to earn loyalty rewards. Using the UAE Pass system for rapid authentication, signing up is now a straight-forward and seamless process.
“ADCB’s acquisition of Al Hilal Bank in 2019 transformed the Bank into a digitally driven organisation providing high quality Shariah-compliant products and services to individual customers. This strategy is embodied in the rebirth of a new brand identity and the launch of a super app representing the vitality of the organisation, taking integrated financial and lifestyle offering to the next level,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of ADCB Group.
A major feature in the new proposition is a family finance function that uses gamification to encourage children to be financially responsible. The app employs a system of rewards designed to be used for schoolwork or chores, as well as incentives to save with age-specific settings, and debit cards with parental controls on online spending.
“The app offers families a totally new digital banking experience, while addressing a pressing need to ensure that our children grow up to be financially responsible adults. It provides convenient banking services and an ecosystem of complementary products and services, through a wide range of retail and service partners,” said Ala’a Eraiqat, Chairman of Al Hilal and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB.