Al Fardan Exchange launches salary advance service for UAE workers

Deal with Abhi, backed by Hub71, ADIO, CBI, to boost financial access for WPS customers
Dubai: Al Fardan Exchange has launched a new Salary Advance service for Wages Protection System (WPS) customers in partnership with Abhi Middle East Limited, a fintech firm backed by Hub71, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Commercial Bank International.
The service allows eligible customers to access up to 50% of their earned wages before payday, offering a financial lifeline for urgent needs such as remittances or household expenses.
The feature is available through Al Fardan’s AlfaPay app and across the company’s network of more than 90 branches nationwide. It is limited to WPS customers who use Al Fardan Exchange for money transfers.
The initiative aims to improve financial access for underbanked and unbanked workers in the UAE by giving them flexible control over their income. The collaboration combines Al Fardan Exchange’s reach in the remittance sector with ABHI’s earned wage access technology, which provides real-time access to salaries already earned.
“Salary Advance is a milestone in our mission to champion financial inclusion,” said Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange. “By giving customers early access to their wages, we’re offering financial flexibility and support for their families when it matters most.”
Omar Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, called the launch “a transformation in how workers experience financial autonomy,” adding that the partnership marks the first time a UAE exchange house has deployed ABHI’s earned wage access system.
The rollout comes amid a favorable UAE economic environment. The International Monetary Fund projects 4.0% real GDP growth for 2025, with inflation expected to remain at 2.1% — conditions that support scalable short-term credit and wage access products for lower-income earners.
With this partnership, Al Fardan Exchange and ABHI say they aim to build “a more inclusive and technology-driven financial ecosystem” that enhances financial stability for the UAE’s expat workforce.
Founded in 2021, ABHI operates across the GCC and broader MENAP region. The company reports serving over one million users, with 5,000 businesses onboarded and five million transactions worth more than $500 million processed since launch.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox