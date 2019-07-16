Dubai: Actis, the private equity firm based in the UK, said it has assumed the management rights of two of Abraaj’s fund.
The PE firm said it has bought Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV and Abraaj Africa Fund III, a global buyout fund and a fund for investment in sub-Saharan Africa respectively.
Actis was invited to step in to help provide a solution that would be acceptable to both the Limited Partners of the two funds and the liquidators of the Abraaj estate. Following a process that was extremely complex with multiple stakeholders, the solution put forward by Actis garnered strong support and received official approval from LPs in July, the PE firm said in a statement.
Actis now has $12 billion under management and over 250 people across 16 offices.