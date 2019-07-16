Dubai: Actis, the private equity firm based in the UK, said it has assumed the management rights of two of Abraaj’s fund.

Actis was invited to step in to help provide a solution that would be acceptable to both the Limited Partners of the two funds and the liquidators of the Abraaj estate. Following a process that was extremely complex with multiple stakeholders, the solution put forward by Actis garnered strong support and received official approval from LPs in July, the PE firm said in a statement.