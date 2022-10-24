Dubai: The big guns in the UAE banking sector are delivering some sizeable numbers, with ADCB in Abu Dhabi confirming a profit of Dh4.64 billion in the first nine months against Dh3.89 billion a year ago. In the June-to-end September phase, profits totalled Dh1.59 billion as the Abu Dhabi bank felt the lift of the higher interest rate scenario.
Net interest income for Q3-2022 was Dh2.05 billion, up from Dh1.7 billion a year ago. Total assets were higher by 10 per cent to Dh486 billion from the end of December 2021 tally.
Customer deposits went past the Dh300 billion mark for the first time in end September.
“A number of important themes are coming through in our financial performance,” said Ala’a Eraiqat, Group CEO. “These include further strengthening and diversification of revenue streams with double digit growth in both net interest income and non-interest income during the nine-month period.
“The bank has recorded loan growth of 3 per cent year-to-date, as lending increased to diverse economic sectors.”
Digital support
Steady gains were getting closed by the bank’s digital push, with the flagship ADCB mobile banking app’s subscriber base now past one million. Then there is its transformed digital-only Al Hilal Bank’s app, which now counts on 157,000 registered users since the launch in February last.
All of which helped with the nine-month tally in their own way. “I am pleased to report that ADCB delivered a record net profit of Dh4.65 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 22 per cent over the prior year, which equates to a return on average tangible equity of 13 per cent,” the CEO added.