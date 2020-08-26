Abu Dhabi city skyline. Abu Dhabi returned to the dollar debt market, selling the longest bond ever offered by Gulf governments. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi returned to the dollar debt market, selling the longest bond ever offered by Gulf governments as countries in the region raise cash buffers to weather the pandemic and low oil prices.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates raised $5 billion from a three-part offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn't authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Abu Dhabi offered a yield of 65 basis points over U.S. Treasuries on $2 billion of notes due September 2023, 105 basis points for its $1.5 billion in long 10-year securities and 2.7% for $1.5 billion in bonds due in half a century, which will be its longest yet. Final pricing on all three tranches was lower than initial guidance.

The government is taking advantage of low borrowing costs and investor demand for higher returns as it seeks to bolster its finances, with oil prices below what it needs to balance its budget. The wealthiest of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, its debt is rated AA by S&P Global Ratings.

"Abu Dhabi is well-placed to deal with the impact of oil prices over the medium term with a formidable net asset position providing substantial fiscal and extended buffers," said Todd Schubert, Singapore-based head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. "In a world thirsty for yield, this AA credit should be an attractive cash alternative."

With the global economy on a slow path to recovery, corporate treasurers around the world are looking to stockpile cash. In the oil-rich Gulf, local governments have also come to rely on debt as crude is still recovering from being hammered earlier this year by a combination of the pandemic and a brief price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Demand for high-grade paper remains strong and this is the strongest credit in the region," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, has averaged about $42 a barrel this year, down about one-third from last year.

Abu Dhabi raised $7 billion in April also through a three-tranche bond offering and added another $3 billion to it a month later.