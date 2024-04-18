Dubai: The Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. has completed its buy of a 51 per cent stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co., with the transaction value being SR499 million. This works out to around SR16.30 a share.

It was last year that UAE’s biggest insurer ADNIC announced plans for a move of its reach into Saudi Arabia, a market where the financial services sector holds the promise of higher returns for new entrants.

In a statement, ADNIC said: “The transaction fits fundamentally within the core of the company’s strategic pillars, as it will allow to further extends its presence into the Saudi Arabian market.”

Also, it will set up ‘operating model efficiencies’ between ADNIC and Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance. (The latter is listed on Saudi Tadawul.)

The SR499 million deal was funded through internal resources, ADNIC added.