Abu Dhabi: As many as 5,000 new managerial jobs for Emiratis will be created in the banking and insurance sectors by 2026.
In a meeting on Wednesday, the UAE Central Bank’s board of directors approved the Emiratisation of managerial positions in the sectors.
Chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Central Bank, the board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits and commissions imposed on licensed financial institutions, and also agreed to amend the scope of work of the bank’s ‘Banking Risk Centre’ regarding the bounced cheque system.
Sheikh Mansour thanked the Central Bank for its efforts to support the banking sector’s financial stability.
During the meeting, he was briefed on the progress of the implementation of plans, which are in line with the country’s future and economic approaches aimed at achieving digital inclusion and the green financial system.