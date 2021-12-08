Dubai: Bahrain doubled its value-added tax to 10 per cent, the Gulf’s highest rate after Saudi Arabia, in a bid to curb one of the region’s widest budget deficits.
The Gulf’s smallest economy is seeking ways to cut spending and bring its budget back into balance by 2024. It is not clear when the higher VAT rate will be implemented.
Saudi Arabia tripled its VAT rate to 15 per cent last year to bolster state revenue when oil prices slumped. The UAE and Oman imposed a 5 per cent VAT under a common 2018 framework by the GCC. Kuwait and Qatar have yet to implement the tax.
More to follow...