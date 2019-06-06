Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Mumbai (AFP): India’s second richest man, Azim Premji, has announced his retirement as chairman of Wipro, the company that he transformed from a small cooking fat firm into a global IT powerhouse.

“I wish to thank generations of Wiproites and their families for their contribution towards building our company to what it is today,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “It has been a long and satisfying journey for me. As I look into the future, I plan to devote more time to focus on our philanthropic activities”

Premji has headed Wipro since the late 1960s, turning into a behemoth in IT, consulting and business services present in over 50 countries with $8.5 billion in revenues. Premji will step down as executive chairman on July 30, to be replaced by his son Rishad Premji, but will remain on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman.

In March, Premji pledged about 34 per cent of Wipro shares controlled by him to philanthropic activities through his foundation. India’s $150 billion IT sector has long been one of the country’s flagship industries as companies around the world take advantage of its skilled English-speaking workforce.