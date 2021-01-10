Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s latest airline Wizz Air will offer a limited number of tickets for Dh1 on January 10 and 11.
The offer is for selected flights from Abu Dhabi to the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki. The fare includes the one-way price, including an administration fee. Travelers can take a carry-on bag - trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees.
In case of one-way tickets to Abu Dhabi from Athens or Thessaloniki, or in case of return flights, where it is the first segment, the ticket fare will be displayed in the currency of the departure country, the airline said on its website.
The price applies only to bookings made on the Wizz Air website or the mobile app. The promotion does not apply to group bookings