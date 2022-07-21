Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will add Maldives and Kuwait to its network from October, taking the budget airline’s total destinations to 34. There will be four weekly flights to Male. Flights to Kuwait will operate daily from Abu Dhabi.
Tickets are on sale now on the airline’s website and the app, with fares starting from just Dh99 for Kuwait and Dh319 for Maldives. “We are excited to announce two new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes, which reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by connecting its capital with many popular holiday destinations regionally and globally,” said Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air.
“With the arrival of our fifth Airbus aircraft in October, we are delighted to enhance connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC with flights to Kuwait, as well as providing affordable flights to the Maldives.”
The new aircraft is an Airbus A321neo aircraft.