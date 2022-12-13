Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, announced Tuesday that it has commenced operations from the capital city to Samarkand, the second-largest city in Uzbekistan. The flight from Samarkand to Abu Dhabi operates on Tuesday and Saturday, increasing frequency to three times per week in 2023.
Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh179. Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “We are delighted to expand our ever-growing network in Central Asia, a key growth market for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The new route will be operated by two new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, which have been recently added to our fleet.”
The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi since launching in January 2021.
Anton Khodjayan, CEO of Air Marakanda, said: “The Air Marakanda team has worked hard to bring this about, as it opens up new travel opportunities for residents of Samarkand and the area and will attract tourists from the Middle East to our city.”