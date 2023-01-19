Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has commenced operations on a new route of Ankara with fares starting as low as Dh199, it said on Thursday.
The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations in 25 different countries and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2023.
The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“Turkiye is unmissable and historic, and throughout this year we will continue to deliver adventurous travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone,” Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We are excited for continued growth in 2023, connecting people to create great memories, and we look forward to seeing you onboard our young and sustainable aircraft soon.”
“Ankara Esenboğa Airport is recovering well from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, we handled more than 8.5 million passengers. We are working hard with our stakeholders to increase direct flights from our capital Ankara to the rest of the world,” said TAV Esenboğa General Manager Nuray Demirer. “We have made a good start to 2023. We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s first scheduled flight in Türkiye, Abu Dhabi-Ankara, and to offer our passengers the convenience of a direct flight to a new destination. We look forward to more new routes with Wizz Air.”