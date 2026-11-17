Network overload disrupted communications and radar feeds at 17 air traffic centres
Dubai: US aviation authorities are investigating equipment at two facilities in Arkansas and Texas after a network failure disrupted air traffic control systems and forced a nationwide suspension of flight departures on Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the disruption involved an unusually high volume of network traffic, with approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.
The overload destabilised communications between air traffic controllers and aircraft, as well as radar data feeds, affecting 17 of the FAA’s 22 en route air traffic control centres.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said investigators were examining a router installed at a communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, and another at a radar site in Amarillo, Texas.
The incident forced the FAA to halt departures nationwide for more than four hours on November 13, triggering widespread cancellations and delays.
According to the FAA, government contractor L3Harris Technologies had been replacing ageing networking equipment at the Arkansas facility as part of routine maintenance.
A router at the Texas site had been replaced approximately three weeks earlier.
When the Arkansas equipment was activated, investigators also detected excessive network activity associated with the Texas installation.
The FAA said the network stabilised after L3Harris blocked traffic from the two locations.
As an additional precaution, authorities turned off the broadcasting function on newly installed routers and other equipment across the network.
Duffy said officials had not determined whether the disruption resulted from defective equipment, an installation error or a configuration problem.
The two routers are undergoing testing at an L3Harris laboratory in Florida under FAA supervision. The FBI has also been invited to participate in the investigation.
L3Harris said it was cooperating with the authorities.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns router manufacturer Juniper Networks, said its equipment appeared to have operated as configured, based on the information available to the company.
The FAA is continuing to assess the performance and configuration of the affected infrastructure.
Officials have said there is no indication that a cyberattack caused the disruption, although the investigation remains open.
Reuters reported on Monday that airlines cancelled more than 18,000 flights after the disruption, leaving passengers stranded and forcing carriers to reposition aircraft and crews.
The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after confirming that its communications network had stabilised.
Duffy has urged Congress to fund a replacement network using modern fibre-optic technology, warning that the existing system requires substantial upgrades.
The FAA said the router replacement in Arkansas was part of maintenance on its existing telecommunications network, rather than its broader modernisation programme.