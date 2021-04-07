Dubai: Airfares on UAE-Philippines flights have surged in recent days, thanks in part to new Covid-19 regulations.
As per travel websites, a one-way flight ticket to Manila (from Dubai) will set passengers back by nearly Dh5,000, which is more than twice the rate seen on the route otherwise.
However, fares are seen coming down to around Dh3,000 in the coming weeks.
"The demand for VFR (visiting, friend and relatives) traffic between the UAE and the Philippines has been rising - especially to the province Cebu," said Linus Benjamin Bauer, managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory.
The recent removal of mandatory quarantine in Cebu is encouraging more UAE expatriates to travel.
"UAE expatriates who will be flying to Cebu during the Ramadan period will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival," said Bauer.
"Additionally, the remaining cap of a maximum of 1,500 incoming travellers into the country (overseas Filipino workers only) drives the fares up," he added.
Philippines' government had ordered international inbound arrivals at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport be limited to a maximum of 1,500 passengers per day – for all airlines combined till April 19.
Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific have cancelled several UAE flights since the new rule went into effect.