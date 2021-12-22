Airlines want to grab relevant workforce who have been laid off, as they do not require any training and have the experience, skill sets and competencies. Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: UAE’s airlines are ramping up hiring activity as international air travel demand returns. Emirates and flydubai – two of the country’s top airlines – are not only bringing back staff, but also recruiting new employees.

“The bounce-back of aviation is inevitable – the major organisations are doing their HR move because they see a lot of growth possibility,” said Fahad Masood, an aviation analyst.

“They want to grab relevant workforce available in the market who have been laid off by different organisations – these guys do not require any training (and) have the experience, skill sets and competencies,” said Masood.

Emirates airline

Dubai’s flagship carrier is currently recruiting for the following positions on Linkedin:

Environmental Affairs Manager

The candidate will be with Emirates’ Environment Affairs team, which is part of the International Affairs department and shapes the environmental strategy and framework for the company. The manager will be at the centre of this team, leading the development and implementation of this framework and providing specialist environmental sustainability advice. In addition, they will identify risks and opportunities, work with business units across Emirates to implement best practices, and produce reports and documents for a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Data Privacy Contracts Advisor

Emirates Group is looking for three experienced contract managers to join its Data Privacy Office to draft and review privacy and data protection terms in third-party agreements, be responsible for finalising such provisions directly with internal and external stakeholders as well as negotiate any privacy and data protection terms with external parties.

This role provides a unique opportunity to work on a high quality and diverse privacy matters across all countries in which the Emirates Group operates. These roles will each report to the respective senior legal advisor with overall responsibility for privacy support to (1) Emirates (airline), (2) dnata (UAE airport operations, travel, catering) and (3) Group services (IT, HR, Communications & Brand, Medical, Finance, etc.).

As restrictions ease across the globe with the wider administration of the vaccine, an additional workforce will be needed to support the airlines’ ramp-up of operations. - Linus Benjamin Bauer, MD of Bauer Aviation Advisory

flydubai

For anyone looking to crack into the aviation sector, flydubai has posted a handful of job opportunities on its website.

Officer - Purchasing

The candidate will procure flydubai’s normal, critical, AOG (aircraft on ground) and priority requirements of aircraft spares, aircraft ground support equipment spares and any other materials/tools from approved sources conforming to flydubai’s purchasing procedures at most economical prices with best delivery dates, additionally support AOG requirement at outstations.

This is in response to the "sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand - especially here in the UAE during the busy winter period," said Bauer.

Senior Officer – Materials Planning

The selected individual will independently plan for provisioning aircraft spares and tools for maintenance activities for heavy maintenance checks, line maintenance and modifications as required.

Officer – Commercial Systems

The candidate will ensure competitiveness and ability to deliver revenue goals through extensive market / competitor analysis, identification of trends, formulation of strategies and implementation of effective, creative and user-friendly system solutions.

Admin Coordinator - IT

The individual will actively assist IT to manage information critical to sustainable support of IT applications and related services used by flydubai. The IT Coordinator will ensure that flydubai IT maintains the accurate information on applications, vendor relationships and billing details, whilst continuously highlight expiry of contracts well in advance; improve reliability of information held, or maintainability; extend life of applications and services in a timely manner; coordinates with relevant stakeholders; verifies billing as per contract to reduce cost; reduce risk and liability.

Officer - Marketing

To support the development and delivery of routine task requirement briefs as outlined by internal stakeholders. Initiates the development and delivery of final artwork through the Content & Graphics Unit, as assigned by the Production Manager. It is essential to build strong relationships with stakeholders, possess the ability to write concise briefs, and seamlessly apply processes and procedures as outlined by the department and Company.

IT drive

Emirates Group recently announced that it was looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including cybersecurity, technical product management, DevOps, hybrid cloud, modern architecture, software engineering, service management, digital workplace, agile delivery and innovation.