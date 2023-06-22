Dubai: The UAE and Iran have inked an air transport services agreement to enhance connectivity and cooperation. The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Dubai.
The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, and Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of Iran’s civil aviation authorit.
The agreement comes as part of the UAE’s commitment to adopting an open-skies policy and aims to regulate air transport between the UAE and Iran.
Additionally, the accord is expected to have a positive impact on national carriers, as it will facilitate the expansion of air transport services, foster trade, and create new tourism opportunities.
Al Suwaidi highlighted the significance of this agreement, stating that it marks a crucial step in organising flights and expanding the air transport services network.